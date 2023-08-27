Best tennis players at US Open play pickleball

NEW YORK -- The U.S. Open has arrived in New York City, and Miami is making waves as the Miami Pickleball Club, AYS and Lotte Hotel held their annual Lotte Palace Invitational.

Venus Williams, Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune, and other tennis stars -- just to name a few -- attended the event and CBS News Miami's Harry Cicma had an opportunity to catch up with some of the legends as they played some pickleball before the U.S. Open.

Cicma first asked the world's No.1 tennis player Carlos Alcaraz about his first time in the pickleball court.

"Well let's see -- I hear that this sport is going to be good for the guys with good hands in tennis. It's going to be fun for sure," he said. "So, it's let's try."

This year's U.S. Open will be all business for the players in the draw, but they appreciated the opportunity to take their minds off the competition during this pickleball exhibition.

"I can't wait to play against [the] World No.1 player in tennis, you know, let's see how it goes," said the world's No. 5 player Ons Jabeur. "It's a great sport, so I'm definitely going to enjoy it, there are a lot of hands in it, and I like that."

"You have the best hands and angles in tennis, so how does that translate to Pickleball?" Cicma asked.

"That helps a lot for sure, that helps me be ready to make a crazy shots and I've tried it once, so I think this sport fits really well," Jabeur answered.

"I'm really grateful to be able to be here and hopefully it's going to be a good two week here," Alcaraz added

Pickleball making waves here, as well as the Miami Pickleball Club, as the U.S. Open is upon us.