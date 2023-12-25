Best friends from Cuba reunited 30 years later in South Florida

Best friends from Cuba reunited at Christmas 30 years later

MIAMI - When tasked with finding a happy holiday story at Miami International Airport, CBS News Miami's Morgan Tynor stumbled upon a Christmas miracle.

Just in time for Christmas, dozens of families reunited at MIA on Christmas Eve. There, Rynor met a woman named Syri who left Cuba when she was eight years old. Her best friend at the time told her, 'Syri, I'm going to make it to America one day too', to which Syri replied 'I'll be waiting at the airport for you'.

Thirty years later, on Christmas Eve, their promise to each other came true.

Syri's family was one of dozens waiting for an incoming flight from Cuba. When the families spotted their loved ones, few had dry eyes.

Sirisney Torrez's family waited for four hours for her friend Gretel to walk through customs.

"I'm waiting for one of my best friends," she said. "She's been waiting for this day for 30 years."

Four hours is nothing compared to thirty years, however.

"This is her dream come true to come to the United States," she said.

When the two were reunited, they shed tears and had difficulty finding the strength to let go of each other.

"Feliz esta aqui," Gretel said. "She's so happy to be here," Syri translated.

"How are you feeling, the moment 30 years in the making?" Morgan asked.

"Oh my god! She has no words," Syri said.

Gretel found out just Friday that she was approved to come to the United States and purchased the ticket on Saturday. They couldn't have asked for a more perfect Christmas miracle.