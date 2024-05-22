The best cars for teen drivers by price and safety, according to Consumer Reports

Best cars for teen drivers Best cars for teen drivers 01:37

Teenagers might yearn to drive flashy sports cars or hulking SUVs, but none of these vehicles make the cut for Consumer Reports' list of the best vehicles for young drivers.

That's because Consumer Reports, along with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), screened cars for safety with teen drivers in mind, meaning that any vehicle with excessive horsepower relative to weight was excluded. And large SUVs may seem safe, but they can be difficult to maneuver for inexperienced drivers in an emergency, noted Jennifer Stockburger, director of operations at Consumer Reports' Auto Test Center.

This year's list of the best vehicles for teens includes 58 used models ranging in price from $5,800 to $19,900. Consumer Reports notes that for the first time all the choices have a good or acceptable rating in the IIHS driver-side small overlap test, which rates cars for their performance when a front corner collides with another vehicle or an object like a tree.

The list also includes new 2024 vehicles, with 22 choices all rated as top safety picks by the IIHS and priced under $40,000.

"You really want to get the most reliable vehicle you can get for your money" when getting a car for a teen, Stockburger said.

Consumer Reports evaluated the cars on a range metrics: crash ratings; advanced driving assistance technology such as forward collision warning; reliability; and price.

Only one electric vehicle made the cut — the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6, which retails for $37,700. All new vehicles had to cost less than $40,000 to be included, given that parents typically also have price in mind when picking a car for their teen, Stockburger said.

"That's the first time we've had an EV that made the list," she added. "We expect we'll see more EVs trickle on the list as they age a little bit" and come down in price.

The vehicles in all categories are listed according to price, from lowest to highest.

Best used vehicles

All the cars in the best choice category include standard automatic emergency braking systems that earn an "advanced" or "superior" rating from IIHS in the original vehicle-to-vehicle front-crash prevention test.

Small cars

The 2017 Prius Prime, a plug-in hybrid, and newer used models of the car are among the top picks for used cars for teen drivers, according to Consumer Reports. Bloomberg

Toyota Corolla sedan (2017 or newer) or hatchback (2019): $10,600

Toyota Prius (2017 or newer): $13,800

Mazda 3 sedan or hatchback (2021-22): $16,400

Toyota Prius Prime (2017 or newer): $17,000

Honda Civic sedan or hatchback (2021 or newer): $17,600

Midsize cars

Toyota Camry (2018 or newer): $9,600

Volvo S60 (2017, 2021): $10,200

Volvo V60 (2017, 2021): $12,300

Subaru Legacy (2019): $14,700

Hyundai Sonata (2021): $17,200

Honda Accord sedan (2020): $19,200

Large car

Toyota Avalon (2017 or newer): $14,400

Small SUVs

Chevrolet Equinox (2020, 2023): $13,800

Kia Sportage (2020 or newer): $14,400

Toyota RAV4 (2017 or newer): $14,700

Hyundai Tucson (2020 or newer): $14,900

Mazda CX-5 (2021-23): $17,600

Lexus UX (2019-21): $18,100

Honda CR-V (2020 or newer): $18,700

Nissan Rogue (2021): $19,000

Subaru Forester (2021 or newer): $19,000

Mazda CX-30 (2022 or newer): $19,900

Midsize SUVs

Volvo XC60 (2017): $12,100

Hyundai Santa Fe (2019, 2020, 2023): $15,200

Toyota Highlander (2017 or newer): $15,700

Nissan Murano (2019, 2020): $15,900

GMC Terrain (2020, 2023): $16,100

Ford Edge (2020 or newer): $16,700

Lexus NX (2018-21): $17,100

Infiniti QX60 (2019): $17,800

Mazda CX-9 (2020, 2022): $18,800

Minivan

Toyota Sienna (2018-20): $19,100

Good choices for used vehicles

The 2019 Subaru Impreza is a good choice for teen drivers, according to Consumer Reports. Robert Hradil / Getty Images

Small cars

Mazda 3 sedan or hatchback (2014-17; built after October 2013): $5,800

Ford C-Max Hybrid (2015-16): $7,100

Honda Civic sedan (2014): $7,900

Toyota Prius (2014-16; built after November 2013): $9,400

Subaru Impreza sedan or wagon (2019-20): $13,200

Midsize cars

Mazda 6 (2015-17): $8,400

Toyota Camry (2014-17; built after December 2013): $9,000

Toyota Prius v (2015-17): $10,200

Honda Accord coupe or sedan (2015-17): $10,500

Subaru Legacy (2017-18): $11,600

BMW 3 series (2018): $13,800

Large car

Toyota Avalon (2015-16): $12,600

Small SUVs

Mazda CX-5 (2016): $10,100

Hyundai Kona (2018-19): $11,000

Honda CR-V (2015-19): $11,400

Chevrolet Equinox (2018-19): $11,600

Honda HR-V (2017-22; built after March 2017): $11,600

Toyota RAV4 (2015-16; built after November 2014): $12,000

Midsize SUVs

Nissan Murano (2016): $9,900

Toyota Highlander (2014-16): $11,700

Lexus NX (2015-17): $12,100

GMC Terrain (2018-19): $12,700

Acura RDX (2016): $13,500

Mazda CX-9 (2018): $14,200

Minivans

Toyota Sienna (2016-17): $12,600

Honda Odyssey (2017): $14,400

New cars: Recommended 2024 models for teens

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric vehicle is the first EV to make Consumer Reports' list of top cars for teens. It's the only EV on the list, with a price of less than $40,000. Getty Images





Small cars

Subaru Impreza: $23,400

Mazda 3 sedan or hatchback: $24,300

Toyota Prius: $28,300

Toyota Prius Prime: $33,600

Midsize cars

Toyota Camry: $26,900

Honda Accord: $28,200

Subaru Outback: $29,300

Hyundai Ioniq 6 (except dual-motor): $37,700

Small SUVs

Mazda CX-30: $25,700

Kia Sportage: $27,300

Hyundai Tucson: $27,800

Honda CR-V: $29,700

Mazda CX-50 (built after August 2023): $31,200

Lexus UX: $35,300

Midsize SUVs

Subaru Ascent: $35,000

Kia Telluride: $36,300

Hyundai Palisade: $37,000

Honda Pilot: $37,200

Mazda CX-90: $38,800

Lexus NX: $39,600

Minivan

Honda Odyssey: $38,200

Pickup

Hyundai Santa Cruz: $27,500