Ben Crump expected to sue Gov. DeSantis on rejection of African American course

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump and other elected officials are expected to file a lawsuit in Tallahassee against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The lawsuit comes after the governor announced he would not approve an AP course on African American studies to be taught in Florida high schools.

The governor says the course pushes an agenda or political view on children.

Critics have highlighted the fact that other AP courses on different races are already being taught in Florida schools.  

First published on January 25, 2023 / 2:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

