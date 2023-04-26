Bed Bath & Beyond is shutting its doors in June. Here's what this means for consumers. Bed Bath & Beyond is shutting its doors in June. Here's what this means for consumers. 01:56

HOMESTEAD (KDKA) - It is the end of an era - Bed, Bath, and Beyond is closing all of its stores after declaring bankruptcy over the weekend.

For many holding store credit or coupons, questions remain.

On Sunday, Bed, Bath, and Beyond declared bankruptcy and now the company plans to close all of its 360 stores and 120 Buy Buy Baby locations by the end of June.

Warning signs for the retailer were seen in January after a lackluster holiday shopping season but problems were stemming even before that time as the chain had a series of layoffs and store closures over the past year.

RELATED: What Bed Bath & Beyond customers should know before it liquidates

Retail analyst Neil Saunders said the company didn't change with the times.

"They really failed to Adapt to what the consumer wanted," he said. "They wanted Bed Bath and Beyond to compete better on price, and they wanted a much more multi-channel experience where they could do things like buy online and pick up in store."

Now, if you're someone holding a coupon for the store or store credit and still want to shop, some stores will close as early as this week, but if a store is open they will accept them through Monday, May 8.

Coupons and welcome rewards will stop being accepted today.

Lastly, returns will be welcome until May 24.

More details and hours can be found on the company website at this link.