Barricaded man holds police at bay at SW Dade home

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Police surrounded a southwest Miami-Dade home after receiving reports that a man had barricaded himself inside.

According to police, just after 12:30 a.m., officers were sent to the residence at 15450 SW 75th Circle Lane for a domestic-related incident. There they found out a man was inside and was refusing to come out.

A neighbor, Gabriella Cassini, said she heard he may be armed.

"Around 4 a.m. I got a knock on the door, I didn't think anything of it so I fell back asleep. At six in the morning, I got a wake-up call from my stepdad, there was a cop outside our door saying that there was a man keeping his wife captive, planning on killing her and killing himself after. Then after I found out around 4 a.m. she was able to escape by jumping off the balcony and now the man is in the attic with a rifle barricaded," said Cassini.

Negotiators are talking with the man, urging him to give himself up. 

No injuries have been reported. 

