Bar Tulio's: A taste of American dream in Wynwood

Located in the vibrant heart of Wynwood, Bar Tulio's is a new and exciting Mexican restaurant, bar, and lounge that's turning heads. At the helm is Chef Tulio Alas, a Salvadoran immigrant whose journey embodies the American dream.

Like many, Tulio came to the U.S. in search of a better life. Starting as a dishwasher, his passion and talent for cooking soon became apparent.

Today, he's the executive chef and co-owner of three successful restaurants: Tulio's Mexican restaurant in Wilton Manors, Patio Pizza Bar in downtown Fort Lauderdale and now Bar Tulio's in Wynwood.

"When I was a dishwasher, I thought I was gonna be a dishwasher for the rest of my life. Little by little, I started seeing how the kitchen works and I thought it was very interesting. I started combining some flavors and making my own food," Tulio recalled.

Tulio first met his business partner, Brian, when he was a line cook and Brian was a bartender. The two became friends and dreamed of opening a restaurant together. Through hard work and perseverance, they made that dream a reality.

"He's really grown and he's grown into an amazing chef. And he is living the American dream," co-owner Brian Parenteau said.

"It's a dream like he said because unfortunately, some people don't make it. So for me, it's a dream that I don't wanna wake up from," Tulio added.

The large space at Bar Tulio's is filled with fun and funky art, reflecting Wynwood's playful vibe. But when it comes to the food, this is serious, elevated Mexican cuisine with a Latin American flair.

Must-Try Dishes

Homemade Nachos: Fried tortilla chips topped with the kitchen sink and your choice of chicken, steak, or shrimp.

Carnitas Enchiladas: Featuring shredded pork, refried beans, guacamole, queso fresco, and pico de gallo.

Short Rib Birria Tacos: Chef Tulio's signature dish with melted cheese, onion, and cilantro, served with consommé.

"Flantastic" Dessert: A flan with caramel sauce, vanilla ice cream, and a cinnamon churro.

Bar Tulio's is open 7 days a week for dinner and also serves lunch on Saturday and Sunday.