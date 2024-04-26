Baoshi Food Hall & Bar is an innovative Asian culinary destination

FORT LAUDERDALE - Welcome to Baoshi Food Hall & Bar, now officially nestled in the heart of Pembroke Pines. This innovative Asian culinary destination promises an immersive experience, blending a food hall, bar, and market all under one roof.

"It started back in 2015 when my parents opened the restaurant. Back then it was Gold Marquess and we were serving Canton cuisine," said Filbert lp, owner of Baoshi Food Hall. "Fast forward a little, just recently, about two years ago, they decided to retire, so I made this into a food hall."

The result? A specially curated food hall featuring five Asian food concepts, including Gold Marquess, his family's original spot. Guests can enjoy dining inside and out, alongside a full bar specializing in creative cocktails like the "Gemstone Tini" with lychees. The name 'Baoshi' fits Filbert's vision perfectly.

"The vision I had and the reason why it's called Baoshi is because it's a hidden gem," Filbert explained. "We are in the suburbs, we are in Pembroke Pines, but we are trying to serve the people who don't want to drive all the way to Miami or Fort Lauderdale and just come by around just a few minutes away from the house."

Temple Street Eatery is a second outpost for the restaurant that originated in Fort Lauderdale and is known for its Latin-Asian fusion cuisine. Co-owner Diego Ng, born in Venezuela and raised in Pembroke Pines, shared their concept of global "Chino Latino" food.

"We do a lot of street food too, it is China, Japan, Korea, Vietnamese," says Diego Ng. "So we give a nod to all different cultures and we want to kind of showcase that here in South Florida."

Guests can savor the intricate Godzilla Ramen, a bowl of joy packed with ropa viejas, noodles, scallions, bean sprouts, pork, fish broth, and more.

"There's so much going on. It's not simple, but it's not overwhelming because it's like a warm hug in a bowl," said Lisa Petrillo. "It's everything and then some and so delicious. You can have it as spicy as you want. It's perfection."

At the original Gold Marquess indulge in the classics, including a beautifully plated pineapple shrimp fried rice, a dim sum platter with vegetable spring rolls, and an assortment of delicious dumplings.

"A crazy comfort food. It's just like warm and inviting and soft, and the flavors inside with the chicken dumpling are excellent," Petrillo said. "The perfect lunch or dinner, wow."

Finally, treat yourself to pure decadence with the mind-blowing matcha vanilla boba waffle from Boba Street Cafe, topped with caramel and the kitchen sink.

"This is a monster and it's wonderful. It's delicious, sweet indulgent," exclaimed one guest.

"Can you just leave me here all day with this?," joked Petrillo.

Baoshi Food Hall & Bar is open seven days a week, serving lunch and dinner, with late nights as well.