Balenciaga apologizes for ads with kids holding teddy bears in bondage gear

Fashion brand Balenciaga has apologized for an advertising campaign that critics say sexualizes children.

The ads, which ran on Instagram, depict children holding teddy bear bags outfitted in what appears to be bondage gear and also includes documents that appear to be a court ruling about child pornography. The company said it is taking legal action "against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our spring 23 campaign photoshoot."

It added, "We strongly condemn abuse of children in any form."

The photos were criticized on social media as "creepy" and "disturbing." The ads feature young children holding teddy bears decked out in chains, fishnet stockings and other gear, while another photo shows a document, tucked under a black purse, which appears to be a 2002 Supreme Court case, Ashcroft v Free Speech Coalition, that struck down portions of the federal Child Pornography Prevention Act.

Balenciaga said it removed the ads from all its platforms and said its "plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign."

The fashion house was also in the news recently after it cut ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, according to news reports. That decision came after Ye made several offensive comments, including anti-Semitic posts that earned him suspensions from Twitter and Instagram.