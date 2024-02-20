Bal Harbour approves 3 ordinances to counter Florida's Live Local Act

MIAMI - Bal Harbour Village leaders pushed forward new laws to counter Florida's Live Local Act.

The council unanimously approved three ordinances on first reading.

One bans so-called "poor door" housing developments where rich and working-class renters use separate entrances.

Other laws tighten oceanfront zoning and crack down on weekend construction noise.

Village leaders say it's all to shield the village from the side effects of the live local act.

It allows developers to skip public hearings if their project includes affordable housing.

Bal Barbour Shops used the act to propose high-rise towers that homeowners do not want. That developer is suing the village.