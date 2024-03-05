Bal Harbour announces new rules in regards to affordable housing

MIAMI - The Village has been involved in a controversial construction project involving the expansion of the Bal Harbour Shops under the "Live Local Act."

The state law encourages developers to build affordable housing throughout Florida.

Bal Harbour officials and some residents have been opposed to plans to expand the shopping mall -- which would include a residential tower with hundreds of affordable housing apartments.

The Shops' owner says the project would allow people who work at one of South Florida's wealthiest communities to actually live there.

But the Village says they're just using the "Live Local Act" to grow their business without any local oversight.

On Tuesday, Bal Harbour banned what are known as "poor doors," saying they want to make sure people living in affordable housing units have the same access to entrances, elevators, parking and other common areas as other residents.

Citing noise complaints from residents -- Bal Harbour officials also passed a new rule banning construction on the weekends and certain holidays.

Officials say this latest ordinance has nothing to do with the plans to expand the Bal Harbour Shops.

The Village added that none of these new rules are intended to discourage developers from building affordable housing in their community.