Badly burned Florida man dies in Colombia before he could get home

MIAMI - A Florida man badly hurt by an explosion in Colombia has died before he could get home.

The family of Michael Clark Junior said he died on the way to a medical plane that was supposed to bring him to Miami for treatment.

A few weeks ago, a gas fire pit explosion in Medellin burned most of Clark's body.

Family said he was on a guys' trip with college buddies celebrating one of their birthdays.

Loved ones wanted him to get treatment at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Initially, Colombian authorities wanted money before letting Clark leave.

US Florida Senator Marco Rubio's office even wrote a letter to help Clark's family.

The married father of two was 41.