Badly burned Florida man dies in Colombia before he could get home

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A Florida man badly hurt by an explosion in Colombia has died before he could get home.

2300-larry-colombia-airbnb-explosion-pkg-11-02.jpg
Stuck in Colombia, family seeks help to fly injured loved one to South Florida CBS News Miami

The family of Michael Clark Junior said he died on the way to a medical plane that was supposed to bring him to Miami for treatment.

A few weeks ago, a gas fire pit explosion in Medellin burned most of Clark's body.

Family said he was on a guys' trip with college buddies celebrating one of their birthdays.

Loved ones wanted him to get treatment at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Initially, Colombian authorities wanted money before letting Clark leave.

US Florida Senator Marco Rubio's office even wrote a letter to help Clark's family.

The married father of two was 41.  

First published on November 22, 2023 / 9:09 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

