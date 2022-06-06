Backpacks banned for last week of school in Broward, Miami-Dade

FORT LAUDERDALE – Parents and students, listen up.

Broward County Public Schools is banning bookbags and backpacks for the last week of school.

Bags will not be allowed at all public school campuses starting Tuesday until school wraps up Thursday.

The district says the move is out of an abundance of caution for security reasons.

In Miami-Dade, bookbags are also not allowed starting Monday through Wednesday – the last day off school.