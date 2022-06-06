Watch CBS News
Local News

Backpacks banned for last week of school in Broward, Miami-Dade

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Backpacks banned for last week of school in Broward, Miami-Dade
Backpacks banned for last week of school in Broward, Miami-Dade 00:24

FORT LAUDERDALE – Parents and students, listen up.

Broward County Public Schools is banning bookbags and backpacks for the last week of school.

Bags will not be allowed at all public school campuses starting Tuesday until school wraps up Thursday.

The district says the move is out of an abundance of caution for security reasons.

In Miami-Dade, bookbags are also not allowed starting Monday through Wednesday – the last day off school.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on June 6, 2022 / 1:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.