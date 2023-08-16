Back To School: TikTok banned on school district devices, poses security risk

Back To School: Latest trend to hit TikTok is banning the platform

Back To School: Latest trend to hit TikTok is banning the platform

Back To School: Latest trend to hit TikTok is banning the platform

MIAMI - The latest trend sweeping TikTok involves the banning of the platform itself, with the popular app now prohibited on school district-owned devices across Florida. Its usage for promoting any school event has also been disallowed.

The central concern isn't the outlandish challenges that often surface on the app. Rather, it's the extensive data collection that has prompted the state legislature to scrutinize TikTok. The app, known for its precise GPS tracking in the past, poses a multifaceted threat to security.

CBS News Miami spoke with a mom in Tamarac who finds herself wrestling with the dilemma of allowing her 13 and 8-year-old daughters to have phones. In the wake of events like the Parkland incident and due to her husband's law enforcement background, Bernida Desir emphasizes safeguarding her daughters.

"I'd rather my daughters not have phones," Desir admits, "but in today's world, it's a challenge."

She's far from alone in this sentiment. Parents across the state are similarly engaged in maintaining privacy for their children. Desir said some of the monitoring features she employs on her kids' phones include time limits and call restrictions.

"I'm on TikTok to understand my kids' interests," Desir states, highlighting her proactive approach.

Yet, TikTok's privacy practices have stirred significant concern. The app's data-tracking methods have prompted the U.S. government to ban its use on federal devices. Now, the state of Florida has followed suit by banning TikTok in schools.

Stuart Kaplan, a former FBI special agent, has gone so far as to prohibit the app within his own household.

"Social media platforms engage in data harvesting, effectively extracting one's entire digital footprint," he said.

Kaplan, along with other law enforcement professionals, raises apprehensions about apps like TikTok and smartphones in general.

"The videos children upload could potentially be exploited," he cautions, "from facial recognition to voice usage."

TikTok's own privacy guide acknowledges that it collects user data that benefits advertisers, including approximate location information.

For instance, Desir explains, "If I discuss solar lights, I suddenly see numerous videos related to solar lights on TikTok."

Desir has also taken preventive measures by blocking TikTok on her children's devices.

Kaplan remains steadfast in his conviction, stating, "I'm confident that TikTok poses not only personal peril but also a grave national security risk."

CBS News Miami also reached out to both Broward and Miami-Dade Public Schools. Both schools tell us they follow state guidelines. BCPS pointed out it can only control what is on its devices and network.