Back to School: Broward teachers excited for start of new year

FORT LAUDERDALE - Ready or not, the new year gets underway Tuesday for Broward public school students.

The district's teachers say they are excited to welcome the kids back.

Step into Kimberly Coombs' classroom and you'll see what the buzz is all about.

"They're a part of the hive, they're all worker bees, and I want them to be busy bees," she said, pointing to her bee theme decor.

She's one of the teachers at New River Middle School getting ready for classes to start.

"The setup that you see, it doesn't happen overnight and it takes a lot of work," she said.

Coombs teaches Drama and English. She said the bee theme is designed to motivate and connect her students.

Across the building, Ben Marquette, who teaches English and film studies, was also putting the finishing touches on his classroom.

"There's just something about the middle of August, early September thing of just getting started, it's a brand new year," he said.

Teachers, like everyone else, are also facing rising costs, especially since they often buy some of their supplies.

"If you a parent or if you're someone that wants to help, you know just regular things like hand sanitizer, school supplies, wipes, those are the things we need all the time," said Coombs.

New River Middle School Principal Melinda Wessinger said if parents can donate money or supplies, their time is also valuable.

"A lot of parents think that middle school is not the time to be involved, we want them involved," she said.