Babies born in 2025 are part of a new generation - Gen Beta

MIAMI - Babies born in 2025 will be the first of a new generation - Generation Beta.

In line with the Greek alphabet, Generation Beta, or Gen Beta, follows Generation Alpha.

Members of Gen Beta will be born between the years 2025 and 2039, according to the Australian research firm McCrindle.

They'll be the children of younger millennials and older members of Gen-Z.

While Gen Alpha members became familiar with smart technology and early iterations of artificial intelligence, McCrindle says Gen Beta will experience artificial intelligence and automation in every aspect of life, more so than previous generations.

Generation Beta will inherit a world grappling with major societal challenges.

"With climate change, global population shifts, and rapid urbanization at the forefront, sustainability will not just be a preference but an expectation. This generation will be raised by Millennial and older Gen Z parents, many of whom prioritize adaptability, equality, and eco-consciousness in their parenting." according to a statement from McCrindle.

Gen Z parents of the Gen Beta generation are likely to be more cautious about how their kids interact with digital media. According to McCrindle, 36% of Gen Z parents, compared to 30% of millennial parents, strongly agree that children's screen time should be limited.

By 2035, Gen Beta is expected to make up 16% of the global population.

Many members of Gen Beta are expected to live into the 22nd century. Babies born in 2025 will be 76 years old when 2101 rolls around.

Generation group names are often used for people born between the following years:

Greatest Generation: 1901-1927

Silent Generation: 1928-1945

Baby Boomers: 1946-1964

Generation X: 1965-1979

Millennials: 1980-1994

Generation Z: 1995-2009

Gen Alpha: 2010-2024