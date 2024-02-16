Awash Ethiopian Restaurant, healthy food full of traditional flavors

MIAMI - Awash Ethiopian Restaurant encompasses a traditional Ethiopian 'Gojo bait', known as a country-style home environment. It was designed by owners Fouad and Eka Wassel. The couple has four children, two boys and two girls.

Inside, it's a welcoming atmosphere featuring a shop with rare Ethiopian spices, coffee, and tea alongside a decorative bar featuring imported Ethiopian beer and wine, Ethiopian art, traditional music, and a coffee ceremony on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The food is served family style, it's shareable and affordable.

The name Awash comes from a river found in Ethiopia. The river is significant to the country because it travels throughout Ethiopia, never leaving its borders and remaining a source to the Ethiopian people.

The cuisine is rich and full of color and flavor, as well as natural and healthy.

The national dish of Ethiopia is injera, a sponge dough-like substance made of the tef grain, which is shaped and cooked into a pancake and served with spicy vegetables and meat stews known as wat. From this basic set-up stems a wide variety of dishes.

Guests do not use flatware. They use their hands, ripping off a piece of the healthy, high protein injera to scoop up each food item on the platter and then eat the bite together.

Awash Ethiopian Restaurant is located at 19934 NW 2nd Avenue in Miami Gardens.