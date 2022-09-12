Awareness raised as Monday marked Missing Children's Day in Florida

MIRAMAR - In 2021, more than 25,000 incidents of missing children were reported in Florida, and those still missing are the focus of a ceremony to not only raise awareness but to recognize the work of those who have worked to reunite kids and their families.

There are several open cases of missing children in South Florida including 6-year-old Jorge "Jo Jo" Morales as well that of 14-year-old Victoria Gonzalez who disappeared after walking out of her school, New Renaissance in Miramar.

"It's been 11 months, September 17th will be one year," Enrique Gonzalez said.

Since Victoria went missing, her dad, Enrique Gonzalez and his family have not been the same. It keeps him up at night.

"I've been out from 2 to 3 o'clock in the morning, driving around looking for her, it's hard to express whether it's pain, it could be anxiety so many emotions go through you," he explained.

That's why on this Florida Missing Children's Day, he's sharing his story to help bring Victoria and others like her home. "We need to know where she's at, we need to know who has her, and I think again the community being involved, it gives the parent, parents, a relief knowing that there's other people paying attention," he said.

Part of the reason for this annual event is in part due to the case of 9-year-old Jimmy Ryce, he was abducted, raped and murdered in 1995. His parents have died but they created the Jimmy Ryce Center to help give bloodhounds to law enforcement to find missing people, and to prevent the exploitation and abduction of kids.

"Please don't forget missing children, it's very important, it's a topic that a lot of people don't want to talk about. It does not have a pretty image, but it's real, and our children understand it," Terry Lynn with the Jimmy Ryce Center said.

For Victoria's dad, even sharing one flyer could bring him one step closer to a reunion with his daughter.

"I haven't heard her voice in a year, I missed her birthday, I missed Thanksgiving, I missed Christmas. I still have Christmas gifts of hers, it's very difficult not knowing, and not knowing where she's at."

Victoria is 5'2, 226 lbs, she was last seen wearing a white shirt, burgundy sweater, and black pants. Anyone with information is urged to contact, Miramar PD at 954-602-4000.