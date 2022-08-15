Average gas price in Florida drops to $3.64

Average price of gas nationwide is below $4 per gallon | Call Kurtis Average price of gas nationwide is below $4 per gallon | Call Kurtis 01:11

MIAMI – The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida dipped to $3.64 on Monday.

That's down 14 cents from a week earlier and 68 cents from a month earlier, according to the AAA auto club.

The average price hit a record high of $4.89 on June 13 but has steadily declined in recent weeks.

It remains above the average $3.01 price a year ago.

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.