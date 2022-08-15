Average gas price in Florida drops to $3.64
MIAMI – The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida dipped to $3.64 on Monday.
That's down 14 cents from a week earlier and 68 cents from a month earlier, according to the AAA auto club.
The average price hit a record high of $4.89 on June 13 but has steadily declined in recent weeks.
It remains above the average $3.01 price a year ago.
Ways to Save on Gasoline
- Combine errands to limit driving time.
- Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
- Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
- Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.
- Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.
