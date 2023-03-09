Aventura man accused of putting boy in strangle hold

MIAMI - An Aventura man was arrested for reportedly putting a neighbor's son in a strangle hold.

According to police, a mother and her nine-year-old son were in the pool area of their apartment building when 70-year-old Alan Rapoport approached them and got physical with the boy.

According to police, surveillance video shows Rapoport cornering the boy in a fenced-in area and putting his hands around the child's neck.

The boy's mother said Rapoport squeezed her son's neck for a while, making it difficult to breathe. He eventually let go and the boy and his mother left the pool area, but not before she had a few words with him.

The mother told police they've known Rapoport for about two years and this was not the first time they've had an encounter.

During questioning, Rapoport reportedly said he believes he is a father figure to the boy since his father wasn't around. He admitted the boy's mother never gave him permission to take on such a role in his life, but he did it anyway.

The boy's mother said she never gave him permission to punish her son and he should have never put his hands on him.

Rapoport is facing several charges including child abuse and battery.