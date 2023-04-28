Young man with autism thrives as dad joins him in college art classes

Young man with autism and his dad are a dynamic duo in art classes Young man with autism and his dad are a dynamic duo in art classes 03:59

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- April is Autism Awareness Month, and this is the story of a very special relationship.

Ken Blahetka's son – Kevin - loves art, is great at photography, and has special needs.

So when Kevin said he wanted to go to junior college, his father had an idea that just clicked.

Kevin Blahetka loves to take pictures from every angle.

"I like to take pictures of flowers," he said. "I like to take pictures of trees."

'Sunny Winter Day' Kevin Blahetka

And Kevin likes to take those pictures with his best buddy – his dad, Ken. CBS 2's Joe Donlon recently joined them on a little nature photography walk around their neighborhood.

But when Kevin wanted to take photography and other art classes in school, things got a little sticky. Kevin, who is 20, has autism.

So Ken focused in on an idea.

"We just knew that on his own, you know, without some one-on-one help, it wasn't going to work," said Ken. "I became his one-on-one help."

What Ken did to provide that one-on-one help was enroll in classes himself with Kevin at Joliet Junior College. They attend classes every Thursday night.

CBS 2

It all started with a pottery class last year.

"And after a couple of weeks, it was clear he wasn't doing well on his own. So rather than pulling him from the class, I finished the class with him. I signed him up for his first credited class. I signed me up for my first credited class in like 25 years," said Ken. "I have to do the same homework he has to do. My student ID is over there by his."

Art instructor Lloyd Wassenaar says the other students have been just great.

"I kind of explained it at the beginning of the class that his son had autism, you know, just to kind of get the word out, and so that people understood - so they were more supportive; more understanding," Wassenaar said. "It's been exciting for all of us, I think. I can really see the connection between father and son."

It's just one more step on the family's journey.

"Throughout his life, it's always been, you know, whatever he wants to do, we'll try to make it work," said Ken. "My wife and I were just big believers that if he had the right opportunity, he could do good things."

And there is even a little friendly competition. Donlon asked Kevin how his dad is doing in class.

"He's doing well – maybe!" Kevin said.

Kevin and Ken showed us some of their other work, from a sketch class. They each set out to sketch an egg alongside some silverware – but Ken conceded that while his son's sketch actually resembled an egg, his own looked more like a potato.

CBS 2

Kevin also showed Donlon his sketch of a room, deftly suggesting depth using linear perspective.

Kevin Blahetka

Meanwhile, after a long day at work, going to school is a lot for Ken. But he says it's worth every minute.

"It's amazing – just seeing him do well, you can't put a price on it," said Ken. "He's being graded the same as all his peers, and he's pulling an A. It's amazing. He knows he's doing good things, and that's pretty incredible."

The father-and-son students even have work on display in the school's gallery.

So what's next for this dynamic duo?

"We do one class a semester, so we'll be at this for the next few years," Ken said. "We'll continue to see where these adventures take us."

Kevin created the photo below for an assignment requiring students to find objects that look like letters. It lives up to the word it spells out.

Kevin Blahetka

Ken says he often counsels parents whose children have just been diagnosed with autism. He tells them, take the journey with your kid – you're not going to regret it.