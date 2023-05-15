Watch CBS News
Fatal Coral Springs crash under investigation

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Coral Springs police are investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles on Monday afternoon.

It happened at around 3 p.m. on the intersection of University Drive and Riverside Drive. 

Authorities said one person had died at the scene and another person had been transported to Broward Health North with serious injuries. 

Images from Chopper 4 showed two silver sedans with heavy damage. One vehicle was in the middle of the intersection and the other was on the sidewalk.

The vehicle in the middle of the intersection had yellow tarps covering the driver and passenger side. 

Debris from both vehicles was strewn all over the road. 

Authorities had closed the roadway closer to the crash.  

