Attorneys for Mexican telenovela star Pablo Lyle ask for new trial

MIAMI - Attorneys for Mexican telenovela actor Pablo Lyle, who was found guilty of manslaughter earlier this month, have asked for a new trial.

They made the request during a pre-sentencing hearing on Wednesday. Lyle faces up to 15 years behind bars when he's sentenced. The judge set a hearing on the motion for a new trial for November 14th.

In March 2019, Lyle, 35, was a passenger in a car driven by his brother-in-law when he cut off Juan Ricardo Hernandez, 63, at the intersection of NW 27th Avenue and 14th Street.

At a stoplight, Hernandez ran up to the SUV Lyle was in and banged on the window.

Lyle was captured on surveillance video getting out of the passenger side of the vehicle. His brother-in-law also got out of the car, but it was not in park and it started rolling into the intersection.

The brother-in-law ran back to the car to stop it from rolling and Hernandez walked back toward his own car. That is when the surveillance video shows Lyle running toward Hernandez and punching him.

The blow knocked Hernandez unconscious and he later died from his injuries.

Lyle, who claims he acted in self-defense, was the star of the Mexican telenovela "Mi Adorable Maldición," or "My Adorable Curse." He also stars in a Netflix drama called "Yankee." 

First published on October 26, 2022 / 11:17 AM

