Attorney for Parkland shooter under investigation

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - An attorney for the Parkland shooter is being investigated, CBS4 has learned.

The Florida Bar is investigating one of the assistant public defenders who represented Nikolas Cruz.

CBS4 confirmed there is a pending Florida Bar investigation on Tamara Curtis.

Our team is working right now to find out what this investigation is about.

As you might recall we reported many of the victims' families were very upset about Curtis' behavior in court.

This story will be updated as soon as more details become available.

November 3, 2022

