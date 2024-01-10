Attention, motorcycle & moped riders! MDPD cracking down on safety violations

MIAMI - The Miami-Dade Police Department announced they will be conducting specialized high-visibility enforcement to address motorcycle and moped safety violations.

Police say the operation will be conducted by motorcycle units and will go through September of 2024, with the goal "to increase safety and decrease the number of injuries and fatalities."

"Based on the 2017-2023 Florida Department of Transportation Highways Safety Matrix, Miami-Dade County leads in serious and fatal motorcyclists' crashes," police said.

"Unfortunately, many unlicensed and untrained riders utilize South Florida's roadways and may have limited knowledge of the requirements for eye protection and motorcycle/moped registration."

So, if you are riding without the necessary requirements, you can expect a traffic citation.

Police remind riders, "There is a clear need for a renewed focus on motorcycle enforcement and education."

To ride a motorcycle in Florida, you must hold a valid Class E operator's driver's license and must complete a Basic Rider Course motorcycle safety course to obtain an endorsement.

If you are riding a moped that has a 50cc or larger engine, you must also have an endorsement.

Other things to know:

1. Riders younger than 21 years of age must wear an approved helmet.

2. Eye protection is mandatory for all riders.

3. Lane splitting is illegal in the Sunshine State.

4. Headlights must always be on.

5. Wheelies, other stunts are illegal.