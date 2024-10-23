Attention Kmart shoppers: Kendall store is only one left in United States

Last-standing K-Mart in U.S. rolls out Blue Light Special in South Florida

KENDALL: After decades of offering shoppers great deals on whatever it is they needed, Kmart has closed every store across the country except for one survivor in the heart of Kendall.

It's a little piece of nostalgia at 14091 SW 88 St. in the Kendale Lakes Plaza.

It's not known how long the store will stick around.

At the Kendall location, CBS News Miami found some Blue Light Specials but few customers.

"It's a sign of the Times," Kmart shopper Barbara Rose said. " things are changing. We will miss it."

Rose came in to reminisce and do a little shopping, but unfortunately walked away empty-handed.

"You could run to Kmart buy a plant for the front yard," Rose said.

The retail chain first open stores in 1899, and officially changed its name to Kmart corporation it the 1970s.

By the following decade, there were more than 2,000 stores nationwide.

Kmart and Sears merged in March 2005.

The merged company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2018. In 2019, the company was sold to CEO Eddie Lampert Lampert.

The last full-sized mainland store, in Bridgehampton, New York, closed on Sunday.

There are two others outside the mainland United States in Guam and the US Virgin Islands.

As of September, there are nine Sears stores remaining, with eight in the mainland U.S. and one in Puerto Rico