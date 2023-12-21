Attention, drivers! New I-395 traffic pattern near downtown Miami

MIAMI - There's a new traffic pattern for I-395 near downtown Miami that impacts drivers on westbound I-395 and for those drivers entering I-395 from the Downtown Miami area.

Here is how the Florida Department of Transportation described the change:

"Drivers on westbound I-395 will be diverted to new bridges after passing Biscayne Boulevard. Drivers heading north on I-95 will now exit on the right side of the roadway and those heading south will exit to the left."

"Drivers heading west to SR 836 will continue straight. Drivers in the Downtown area will now have more options to access westbound I-395 via the new entrance ramp located at North Miami Avenue."

"Drivers on NE 13 Street will continue straight across NE 1 Avenue and North Miami Avenue to access the new ramp while drivers heading north on NE 1 Avenue will turn left after passing under I-395."

"Drivers will now also have access to the new westbound I-395 ramp by turning right at a new signalized intersection after passing NE 14 Street."

Officials say the work is part of the I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project that will reconstruct the I-395 corridor from the SR 836/I-395/I-95 (Midtown) Interchange to the MacArthur Causeway Bridge.