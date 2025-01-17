Police ID man accused of attempting to kidnap girl near NW Miami-Dade school

MIAMI - Police have released the name of a man they said attempted to abduct a girl from a bus stop near a school in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The incident occurred near Thomas Jefferson Biscayne Gardens K-8 Academy, in Golden Glades, where dozens of parents were seen retrieving their children from after-school care.

Police said the incident involved a girl under the age of 13. According to a witness account, she was walking home from school when a man approached her. She reportedly ran back to the school with the man chasing her.

"As a parent - oh, my God - I want my kids out of here," said one concerned parent picking up her child after school. "This is like the second or third time this area has been locked down over something crazy."

The man has been identified as Paganini Keith Fleurantin. He's facing several charges including attempted kidnapping, assault, and trespassing on school property.