At least 2 migrants found, 3 others still missing after makeshift boat located near Hobie Beach

By Hunter Geisel

MIAMI — At least two migrants were found and three others were not accounted for after a makeshift boat was located near Hobie Beach Wednesday morning.

Around 7:18 a.m., Miami-Dade Police advised intercity reference to five migrants who arrived in a boat near 200 Rickenbacker Causeway.

MDPD officers were able to locate two male migrants while the other three were possibly still in the water on the boat, City of Miami Police told CBS News Miami.

According to Miami Police, Florida Fish and Wildlife is taking over the investigation.

First published on February 21, 2024 / 9:13 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

