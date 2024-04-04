Watch CBS News
As spring break winds down, Fort Lauderdale city leaders take victory lap

By Joan Murray

FORT LAUDERDALE - As Spring Break 2024 winds down, Tanner Filion headed straight from Athens Tech in Georgia to Fort Lauderdale Beach.

"The gas was cheaper and I hadn't seen a friend in a while," he said 

Filion is part of the reason Fort Lauderdale city leaders are taking a victory lap.

CBS News Miami talked to Vice Mayor Steve Glassman as ground was broken on a new pickleball court Thursday. 

"It's been an excellent experience and an economic boom for all the businesses along the beach," he said. 

An economic boom and fairly calm. "We had 24 arrests and 4 were spring breakers," said Police Chief Bill Schultz. 

Schultz said they doubled police staffing during spring break. That's more cost but he says it was budgeted. 

"We definitely had more people, even people from Brazil," he said. 

Because of the economic gain and minimal disruption city leaders say they would welcome spring breakers back in 2025. 

First published on April 4, 2024 / 9:56 PM EDT

