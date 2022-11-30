Now in its 32nd year, Art Miami brings works from more than 160 galleries

MIAMI - Art Miami, now celebrating its 32nd year, along with its sister fair Art Context, continually showcases the most significant artworks of the 20th and 21st centuries.

Whether you are a newbie to the art world or a seasoned collector, Art Miami has long been known as a "can't miss" event featuring art from more than 160 leading galleries across 17 countries.

Nick Korniloff is Art Miami's Director.

"There's good diversity in the artwork that is presented. It's very festive and it's very approachable," said Korniloff. Great collectors in the world can come here and enhance her collection but also people can learn about the art take the time the aspirational collector can really develop from the ground up."

One of the most prolific artists today at Art Miami in the Maddox Gallery is photographer, author and conservationist David Yarrow. The subjects of his photography include world-renowned models like Cindy Crawford, wildlife, indigenous communities, landscapes and more.

One particular piece for sale was shot in the unchartered territory of southern Sudan, with Yarrow shooting the Dinka Tribe, known as the tallest people in the world.

"I always say to people if you're going to buy art, buy something you can look at for a long time time. I think with this, you can look at it a time and time again."

It took Yarrow 3 days to get a precise shot of the rare white tiger's blue eyes a dangerous shoot for most.

"I always say that people are more dangerous than animals and I'm sure that's true because people can't do three things that animals can't do. They can get high, they can get drunk and they can buy a gun. Animals can't do any of those things.

Yarrow's work has raised over $11 million dollars for philanthropic and conservation organizations.

For more info, go to www.artmiami.com