Art Basel celebrates 20th year with art from 283 galleries

MIAMI - Art Basel Miami Beach, now celebrating its 20th year as North America's most comprehensive international contemporary art fair is up and running this Tuesday for the VIP invite-only crowd.

At the Morning Press Conference, Art Basel's CEO Noah Horowitz addressed CBS4's Lisa Petrillo's question on whether or not this struggling, ever-changing economy affects big-ticket art buyers.

"That's the million-dollar question," Horowitz said.

"But there's more wealth at the other upper end of the of spectrum nowadays. There's a true thirst and hunger interacting with culture and acquiring art, so we are confident with the level of high-quality artists and galleries that are here."

Well-known local philanthropist and avid art connoisseur Norman Braman says he's so proud to see Miami continue to grow in the art world.

"Before Art Basel came, they were only three art galleries in Miami-Dade County. Today, there's over 120. That speaks for itself," Braman said.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber says the week is a win-win for all, despite the traffic.

"This is something that's defined us and that's why I think it's so important for our residents to really appreciate it, which they are. I get calls about traffic, but I also get more calls about people saying this really is our very best look," said Mayor Gelber.

This year's fair inside the Miami Beach Convention Center is the largest to date, featuring the best contemporary art from 283 galleries from 38 countries. You'll find everything from the truly bizarre to well-known classics.

There's tribal art, some pieces popping in colors, some not.

Others confirming beauty is certainly in the eye of the beholder.

Most seasoned art fair veterans donned comfy shoes, as this well-healed crowd came out to shop, stop and socialize.

Petrillo asked Shaune Arp, from Atanta, what goes through her mind on a day like today.

"That the art market is alive and well despite everything that's happened in the world. The art market is very strong," Arp said

"We like the energy, we like the vibe. We're very into art and it's fun and we also like to bring her kids so they can see it now," said Miami-based collector Wayne Boich.

"I'm here to look at art and it's a great place to see a lot of great art in one place," said LA buyer Eddie Slatkin. "It's also fabulous people watching and a lot of great collectors from all over the world are here."

South Florida is primed and ready to shine in the international spotlight once again.

Art Basel officially opens to the public on Thursday and runs through Saturday.

