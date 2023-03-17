Arrests made following brawl at Miami Northwestern High School

MIAMI - Absolute mayhem erupting at Miami Northwestern High School Thursday afternoon after a fight escalates into a massive brawl.

"I came out here to pick them up like I normally do, and I couldn't get through because there are police cars everywhere, and as I was stopped police cars continuously kept coming," said Vincent Miller.

Two of Miller's children attend Miami Northwestern.

He says his kids tell him the fight quickly grew, leading students to pummel one another before police arrived.

Miller and others tell us this is far from the first time.

"Every day there's at least five fights at the school, I'm looking at it on my kids' phones," said Miller.

"This is happening every day, every other day in this particular," said Tangie Sands-Miller, a community activist.

Cell phone video also captured the madness happening outside Miami Northwestern.

According to the Miami-Dade School Board, there were two separate incidents; the fight inside the school and an incident involving weapons outside the school.

"It's like a third world country, it really is like a third world country and it's sad," said Miller.

The school board says firearms were recovered outside of the school today and people were taken into custody.

But parents like Miller tell us nothing will change until the school board steps up.

"They're waiting for this element of kids to drop out or graduate and move on and get out of their hair, and then the next group comes in. Instead of them taking any direct action, they've just been burying their heads in the sand just hoping for that moment to pass by," said Miller.

It's still unclear what led to the fight and the other incident outside the school.

The names of those arrested, along with their charges, have not been released.