Arrested in South Beach, Luther Campbell's son faces aggravated assault charges

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - The son of 'Uncle Luke,' well-known South Florida rapper and activist Luther Campbell, was arrested on Tuesday on South Beach near the Big Pink restaurant. 

Luther Campbell Jr. was arrested by Miami Beach police and is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting without violence.

During bond court, authorities said Campbell approached the victims aggressively while holding a knife in his right hand asking them, "What did you say?! What did you say?!" 

The victims took steps back, fearing for their lives. They later identified Campbell as the person who made the threats against them. 

After searching Campbell, police said they found a knife in his right pocket. 

The judge issued $6,000 bond for both charges and since Campbell is on probation, he will have to face another judge on Thursday. 

Campbell, who told the court he could not afford a private attorney, was ordered to stay away from the victims and not have contact directly or indirectly with them. 

The judge issued Campbell to stay away 500 feet from the victims' workplace or school at all times.

Back in November of 2018, Campbell faced charges of grand theft auto, controlled substance possession and knowingly driving with a suspended license.

First published on March 29, 2023 / 8:55 PM

