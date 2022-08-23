Arrest made in traffic crash that claimed life of FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez

MIAMI - An arrest has been made in the traffic crash that claimed the life of FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez.

Ysmael Sandoval, 35, is facing multiple charges, including DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

According to investigators, Perez was responding to an alarm call on August 2 when Sandoval's F-150 slammed into the special agent's unmarked vehicle, which was travelling northbound on NW 127 Avenue.

Perez was rushed in critical condition to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital Trauma Center, where he died 18 days later.

Detectives said further investigation revealed Sandoval was "driving under the influence of alcohol and other substances at the time of the crash."

Sandoval surrendered himself at MDPD headquarters on Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez released a statement following Sandoval's arrest.

"FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez served our community with pride and honor. He fought for his life after a traffic accident before succumbing to his injuries. I want to thank the Traffic Homicide detectives who worked diligently to gather the evidence and facts necessary to arrest the individual whose negligent actions took the life of Special Agent Perez. We now remember his legacy and the life of a man dedicated to his family, community, and country."