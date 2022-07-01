Brandon Burris arrested in deadly shooting at popular South Beach hotel

MIAMI - An arrest was made in a deadly shooting at a South Beach hot spot.

Brandon Burris, 29, has been charged with second degree murder.

Miami Beach police said just after midnight they received a call about shots fired at the Clevelander South Beach Hotel.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times and bullet casings on the floor of the lobby. The injured man, who worked the front desk, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where he died.

Miami Beach police said they took Burris into custody nearby and recovered a firearm. Two witnesses identified him as the gunman, according to police.

Brandon Burris Miami-Dade Corrections

Investigators said after speaking with witnesses and reviewing security video, they determined that Burris had tried to sneak into the hotel's nightclub through the lobby. After several failed attempts, he was approached by the front desk clerk and asked to leave, according to the arrest report.

Burris attempted to punch him, but missed, according to the report. As the front desk clerk began to walk away, Burris reportedly pulled a gun and shot at him. The clerk was hit at least six times, according to police. He collapsed in the lobby as Burris ran off.

The Clevelander issued the following statement:

"We are devastated about the tragedy that occurred in the lobby of the Clevelander Hotel at approximately midnight on Thursday evening. One of our valued employees needlessly lost his life. We are fully cooperating with the Miami Beach Police Department as it conducts a thorough investigation and defer to them for further comment. Our top priority is the safety and wellness of all guests and employees at the Clevelander Hotel."

This was the second shooting on Miami Beach this week. On Thursday, a man was shot to death inside a car at Collins Avenue and 14th Street.

Those visiting the area said they were alarmed when they heard about the shootings.

"It's very unfortunate. It's an unfortunate event and unsafe when you want to come and have a nice time," said Nicole Johnson from Houston.

"Of course, it concerns me. There are shootings all around. Before I got here I was thinking 'geez, I'll have to have my head on a swivel' because I don't know what's going on," said Erna Isaac from Boston.

Police said there will be stepped-up patrols over the holiday weekend.