Arrest made in shooting at Mall of Americas in Miami

MIAMI - A woman has been charged in a shooting on Thursday at the Mall of Americas in Miami.

It began when Miguel Menedez-Linares got into an argument with Leonor Rodriguez, 60, in the parking lot of the mall at 7827 W Flagler Street.

During the fight, Rodriguez "became irate" after he made some vulgar comments toward her, according to the arrest report.

Rodriguez then called an unknown person and stayed on the phone with them. A red Toyota then pulled up and the driver got out. Rodriguez then allegedly pointed out Menendez-Linares to him as they two continued to argue.

The driver reportedly went back to his car, grabbed a gun, and fired six times at Menendez-Linares who was struck once in the arm.

A witness "heard the defendant yelling 'tiralo tiralo' which translates to shoot him in English as the subject was firing," according to the arrest report.

The driver then went back to his car and drove off.

According to police, Rodriguez took a seat in a chair and waited for officers to arrive.

During questioning, she invoked her right not to speak without a lawyer present.

She's been charged with attempted murder.