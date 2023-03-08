Arrest made in Tamarac death investigation

FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made after a deadly discovery in Tamarac.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said on Monday, shortly after 5:30 p.m., they received a delayed report of a shooting in the 8800 block of Northwest 75th Court.

Arriving deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue found the body of a man.

A crime scene unit was called in and an investigation was launched into what led to the man's death. Tuesday night, investigators took a woman into custody.

Tatiana Tavarez, 25, has been charged with first degree murder with a firearm and battery on a law enforcement officer.