Arrest made in stabbing of man, woman outside News Cafe in Miami Beach

MIAMI - New surveillance video obtained by CBS News Miami captures a violent encounter last month outside the News Cafe in Miami Beach, illustrating how quickly an incident can escalate.

Two victims were rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center after being slashed with a knife and the suspect was arrested shortly after.

According to police, the incident began around 3 a.m. on November 16, when 36-year-old John Albert Gladney allegedly made remarks to a woman sitting at a table.

The video shows Gladney walking away, but then a man accompanying the woman approaches him and taps him on the back. The two exchange words and less than 30 seconds later, Gladney is punched in the face. Both men fall to the ground.

Police said the video shows Gladney lunging at the man with a knife during the scuffle.

He then reportedly stabs the man in the neck, back, and chest. The woman is also stabbed in the right shoulder, under her arm, and near her left shoulder. The stabbing itself occurs off-camera, behind a sign.

Both victims were transported to the Ryder Trauma Center for treatment.

Another camera angle shows Gladney fleeing the scene at 8th Street and Ocean Drive, dropping his cell phone and sunglasses in the process.

Police issued a flyer seeking public assistance to identify him and he was arrested the next day during a traffic stop.

Gladney now faces two counts of aggravated battery and is being held without bond.

An arrest report indicates Gladney is homeless.

Police said a knife was recovered at the scene, but it remains unclear if it was the weapon used in the attack.