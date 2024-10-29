Arrest made in shooting death of Cuban reggaeton artist known as El Taiger

Cuban reggaeton artist El Taiger dies in hospital week after getting shot in Miami

MIAMI - An arrest has been made in the shooting of Cuban reggaeton artist Jose Manuel Carbajal Zadivar, known professionally as El Taiger, who died seven days after he was found shot in the head in Miami.

The New York Police Department confirmed the arrest of Damian Valdez Galloso in the case. Galloso was arrested shortly after noon on Tuesday and is being held in Queens.

Authorities said charges are pending against the 49-year-old man.

The incident occurred October 3rd, shortly after 7 a.m. when officers responded to reports of a man shot in the head inside a black Mercedes SUV near NW 17th St. 10 Ave.

First responders rushed El Taiger to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he was placed on life support.

Before going to the hospital, manager Macel Reinosa told CBS News Miami that there was a person of interest, someone who he said knows the artist and the person allegedly called 9-1-1.

El Taiger is well-known in the Latin music scene, particularly for his contributions to reggaeton, a genre that blends Caribbean rhythms with urban beats.