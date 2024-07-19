Watch CBS News
Arrest made in sexual assault of rollerblader in South Beach

MIAMI - Miami Beach police announced Friday the arrest of a man wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a woman in South Beach last Tuesday morning. 

Police identified the suspect as Keithy Hill Jr., 30. They say Hill was taken into custody by Hollywood police.

According to police, the woman was rollerblading on the 2300 block of the Beach Walk at around 1 a.m., when Hill Jr. came up from behind her, grabbed her, knocked her to the ground, and dragged her into the dunes before sexually battering her. 

