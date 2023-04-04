Arrest made in Miami Beach shooting of homeless man



MIAMI - An arrest has been made in the shooting of a homeless man early Monday morning on Miami Beach.

According to the police, just after 2 a.m., the man was sitting in the 1600 block of Alton Road, in between a McDonald's and a liquor store.

Quadir Wilson Miami-Dade Corrections

Surveillance video from the area shows a person, later identified by police as Quadir Wilson, riding a bicycle, past the man, riding through the Lincoln Road corridor, and then stopping at the McDonald's on Washington Avenue, according to his arrest report. He reportedly spent some time in the restaurant.

The 26-year-old then got back on the bike and pedaled back to Alton Road. As he rode past the man, who was sitting in the same location, the two apparently had words. He then road off.

According to police, Wilson returned to the area on foot and shot at the man twice. He then fled.

The man, who was shot in the neck, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators found two shell casings at the scene and, after viewing area surveillance videos, were able to put out a description of their suspect.

When police spotted Wilson, in the area of 15th Court and Alton Road, his physical description and his clothes were an exact match for the suspect.

When they went to take him into custody, police said he resisted and tried to run. He was caught and handcuffed.

Officers found a gun tucked in his waistband. The ammo in the gun was the same as the two shell casings found at the shooting scene.

Wilson was arrested and charged with attempted first degree murder and resisting arrest without violence.