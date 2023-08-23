Arrest made in Fort Lauderdale kidnapping, sexual battery

FORT LAUDERDALE - A man suspected of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman has been taken into custody.

Louvensky Accime, 24, has been charged with two counts of robbery with a firearm, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of armed robbery-carjacking, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Saturday, August 12th, a couple was sitting in a car in the 100 block of SW 3rd Avenue when Accime, who was armed with a gun, came up to their window, according to Fort Lauderdale police.

He then "demanded the male victim's property, and at some point during this exchange, the male suspect entered the driver's seat of the vehicle and drove away with the female victim still inside," according to a statement from police.

Investigators say he drove the woman around for two hours. He reportedly pistol-whipped the woman's head until she temporarily lost consciousness. He's also accused of striking the woman in her genital area with the gun as a threat and demanded that she do what he wanted.

At one point they stopped at an ATM at a Bank of America to try and take money out of her account. When he was unable to get the cash, surveillance video shows that he became extremely violent with the woman and choked her neck.

The two got back in the car and drove a bit more. He left her at an unknow location near I-95, according to police, taking her shoes and cellphone.

The woman and the car were later found on I-95 near Oakland Park Boulevard.

Police found Accime in jail. He was arrested by the Broward Sheriff's Office on August 15, 2023, on unrelated charges, where he was held without bond.