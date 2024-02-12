Arrest made in Deerfield Beach stabbing

FORT LAUDERDALE - A man was taken into custody after a stabbing Monday morning in Deerfield Beach.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said around 7:45 a.m. they received a call about a stabbing in the 400 block of NE 44th Street.

Arriving deputies and fire rescue personnel found a person with stab wounds. He was able to identify the person who stabbed him and then took off. He was then taken to a hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Deputies blocked off streets and established a perimeter, a SWAT team was called in. Chopper4 spotted officers with guns drawn searching the area and at one point focusing on a residence.

The man was eventually taken into custody.

The sheriff's office has not released the man's name or said what led to the stabbing.