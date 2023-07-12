Watch CBS News
Arrest made in death of dog left in hot car in Hollywood

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Hollywood police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a dog left in a hot car. 

Police say Sasha Kaval allegedly confessed to leaving her dog inside her vehicle while she worked the night of June 18th.

When she got home, she left the dog in the car and didn't check on it.

By the time she woke up around 2 p.m. on the following day, the dog had died.

Kaval is charged with aggravated animal cruelty.  

First published on July 11, 2023 / 9:22 PM

