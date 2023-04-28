Arrest made in deadly hit and run in Miami

MIAMI - An arrest has been in a deadly hit and run crash involving a motorcycle in Miami on Thursday.

It happened at around 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of N.W. 47th Avenue and West Flagler Street.

Elton Suarezmesa Miami-Dade Corrections

According to police, 46-year-old Elton Suarezmesa was heading north on NW 47th Avenue. As he approached the intersection, which had a flashing red light, police said he failed to stop. Edgar Edmundo Sarduy Suarez, 50, who was on a motorcycle heading west on W Flagler Street, slammed into the passenger side of Suarezmesa's car.

On impact, Suarez was thrown from the bike and was pinned to Suarezmesa's car which swerved and hit the Miami Animal Hospital on the corner.



Police said Suarez was crushed between the building and the car.

After the crash, surveillance video shows Suarezmesa getting out of the car, looking at Suarez's body on the ground, and then running away, according to police.

Around 8:15 p.m., Suarezmesa was found at a gas station near NW 42nd Street and 7th Avenue and was taken into custody. During questioning, police say he confessed.

Suarezmesa has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and vehicular homicide.