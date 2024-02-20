Arrest made following burglary of International Jewelers Exchange

MIAMI - It was a dramatic ending to a 4-month search for one of the men who police say was tied to the burglary 4 months ago at the International Jewelers Exchange in Aventura.

In an operation led by Aventura police, the Miami-Dade Police Special Response team descended on a home at SW 57th Street and 162nd Pass early Tuesday and arrested 31-year-old Luis Angel Herrera Ramirez. He was charged with burglary smash and grab, criminal mischief and vandalism.

Police said he and two other people were captured on camera at 6:10 a.m. on October 19th of last year using a tow truck to smash into the front entrance of the Jewelers Exchange at 19275 Biscayne Boulevard.

Police said they were trying to get access to the safe, but one of the owners told CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench that nothing was taken.

There was extensive damage to the front of the store.

That owner said he was grateful for the work done by Aventura Police and said he believed this new development would lead to the arrest of the other 2 suspects.

Aventura police released a statement saying, "The arrest is another reminder to those looking to burglarize businesses in our city that the Aventura Police Department will not rest until those who have committed crimes are brought to justice."