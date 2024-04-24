Arrest made after woman's body was found in front of Miami City Ballet on Miami Beach

MIAMI - An arrest has been made after the body of a woman, who was brutally beaten in front of the Miami City Ballet on Miami Beach, was discovered early Tuesday morning.

Gregory Gibert, 53, is facing a charge of second degree murder.

According to police, a security guard discovered what he thought was a person sleeping near the entrance to the ballet at 2200 Liberty Avenue around 6:45 a.m. When he tried to wake her, she was unresponsive. That's when he saw the blood around her and called 911.

Police and fire rescue arrived. They said the woman, identified as 37-year-old Andrea Dos Passos, was dead and had massive trauma to her face and head. Dos Passos was currently experiencing homelessness.

Surveillance video from the ballet shows Dos Passos, who is transgender, arriving near midnight and lying down near the entrance. In the early morning hours, a man arrived, looked around, and spotted her. Police said the man was dressed in a black shirt, red shorts, and red shoes.

At one point, he walked away, picked up a metal pipe from the ground, and then returned. After looking around, he sat on a bench near Dos Passos. After a while, he got up and repeatedly hit her in the head and face while she was sleeping, according to police.

"The male is then seen standing over her, striking her, and then manipulating her body. The male then walks away and places the pipe inside a nearby trashcan (the pipe was found and recovered in the same trashcan)," according to the arrest report.

Police noted that in addition to trauma on her face and head, two wooden sticks were lodged in her nostrils and there was a puncture wound in her chest.

During the investigation, detectives identified Gibert as a "person of interest."

According to police, when they located Gibert, he was wearing the same unique basketball shoes seen in the surveillance video. He was also reportedly wearing pajama-style pants over what appeared to be red shorts.

Police collected his clothing, noting the red shorts were the same type in the video and had blood on them. Blood was also on his shoes.

Gibert was taken into custody and charged.