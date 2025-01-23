Arrest made in 80-mph crash that killed Pompano Beach man

POMPANO BEACH - An Oakland Park man has been charged in a high-speed crash that left one dead last September in Pompano Beach.

On Sept. 17, 2024, just before 9:30 a.m., William Windhurst, who was heading east on E Atlantic Boulevard, got into the left turn lane at the intersection of NE 15 Avenue. As he proceeded to make the turn, the driver of a BMW M4 traveling at a high rate of speed T-boned his Toyota Camry, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The impact sent the Camry into a nearby Truist Bank branch. Windhust, 76, was taken to Broward Health North. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was transferred to a hospice facility, where he died from his injuries on Sept. 19, 2024.

The driver of the BMW, 50-year-old Angelo Ragonese, and a child in the car were also taken to Broward Health North, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators determined Ragonese was impaired at the time of the crash. Toxicology reports showed that he tested positive for cocaine, according to the sheriff's office. Excessive speed also played a role, investigators said.

"It was determined that the speed of the BMW at the time of the crash was approximately 80 miles per hour with a maximum speed of 124 miles per hour just prior to the crash," according to the sheriff's office.

Ragonese was arrested on Monday and booked into Broward's Main Jail on several charges, including DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.