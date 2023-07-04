Arrest made in deadly shooting of 14-year-old at SW Miami-Dade park

Arrest made in murder of teen in a SW Miami-Dade park

MIAMI - An arrest has been made in the 2021 deadly shooting of a teen at a southwest Miami-Dade community park.

William Garrido Corbea, 18, has been charged with second degree murder.

Angelo Guzman, 14, who was from West Palm Beach, was attending a family gathering at Sandpiper Park on SW 157 Avenue around 7 p.m. on September 19th.

According to police, Guzman told his family that he was going to meet up with some friends, just steps from where the gathering was taking place. A short time later, they heard the sound of gunfire.

Abdias Suero, who lives in the area, heard the gunfire.

"I thought it was firecrackers. But it didn't sound like firecrackers, really it sounded like shots," he said.

Suero said he heard four shots coming from the park.

When Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived, they pronounced the teen dead.

Investigators spoke to family members and possible witnesses in an effort to piece together what happened.

"As investigators diligently continued to follow all leads, they were able to identify William Garrido Corbea as the person responsible for the murder of Angelo Antonio Guzman. He was arrested and charged accordingly," police said in a statement.